Dale Jr.’s Car For His Final Race At Talladega Will Feature The Names Of 100,000 Fans

07.27.17 12 mins ago

Mountain Dew

There is no more popular driver in NASCAR than Dale Earnhardt Jr., and while his farewell tour in his final season on the track has lacked the success many hoped, it has brought ovations from crowds eager to see their favorite driver for the last time at their local track.

For more than a decade, Junior has taken home NASCAR’s “Most Popular Driver” award each year, but he’s now hanging up his driving gloves after concussion scares late last year made him start really thinking about his next step. Earnhardt will step into the booth for NBC next season, but before then, he’ll make one last ride around the sport’s most famous tracks.

Of the remaining tracks he’ll hit for the last time, few mean as much to him as Talladega Super Speedway. Earnhardt has won six times at Talladega, the most wins at any track in his career, so its fitting that he’ll have an extra tribute to the fans when he rolls out in the Mountain Dew No. 88 on October 15.

