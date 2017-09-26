YouTube

One Dallas area sportscaster gave a strong defense for athletes kneeling during the National Anthem during his newscast on Monday night. Dale Hansen of WFAA in Dallas spoke out against those critical of anthem protesters in the NFL and had some biting remarks for Donald Trump, whose opposition to said protests created a tense political atmosphere at NFL stadiums this past weekend.

“Donald Trump has said he supports a peaceful protest because it’s an American’s right,” Hansen said. “But not this protest, and there’s the problem: Any protest you don’t agree with is a protest that should be stopped.”

Hansen’s broadcast takes us through the history of nonviolent protest in America and also his own life. Though he served in Vietnam he defended the right of people to protest that “immoral war” and defended athletes protesting on the field of play.