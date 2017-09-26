One Dallas Sportscaster And Veteran Defended Kneeling During The National Anthem

#Donald Trump #NFL
09.26.17 32 mins ago

YouTube

One Dallas area sportscaster gave a strong defense for athletes kneeling during the National Anthem during his newscast on Monday night. Dale Hansen of WFAA in Dallas spoke out against those critical of anthem protesters in the NFL and had some biting remarks for Donald Trump, whose opposition to said protests created a tense political atmosphere at NFL stadiums this past weekend.

“Donald Trump has said he supports a peaceful protest because it’s an American’s right,” Hansen said. “But not this protest, and there’s the problem: Any protest you don’t agree with is a protest that should be stopped.”

Hansen’s broadcast takes us through the history of nonviolent protest in America and also his own life. Though he served in Vietnam he defended the right of people to protest that “immoral war” and defended athletes protesting on the field of play.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#NFL
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKDale Hansendonald trumpNFL

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP