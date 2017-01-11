The Cowboys Created An Obnoxious Bandwagon Fan Application In Case You Want To Be A Dallas Fan

#NFL
01.11.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

When one thinks of why the Dallas Cowboys are hated by so many non-Cowboys fans, a couple reasons spring to mind: the obnoxiousness of their 90’s “America’s Team” heyday, anything related to Jerry Jones, take your pick. But for plenty of folks, far and away the biggest reason to hate the Cowboys is their legion of bandwagon fans, who first joined during the aforementioned 90’s and only come back in force when they’re good again, like now. Well, the Cowboys are embracing those fans with a tongue-in-cheek application form:

We’re pretty sure that it’s meant for “real Cowboys fans” to use to troll latecomers to this season, but all this really does is feed the common conception that Cowboys fans only show up in October once the Yankees’ season is over, and they don’t pay attention to the offseason because that’s when LeBron James is in the playoffs. You played yourself, Cowboys.

One last thing: The “Do you mind working on Thanksgiving?” question has thrown us for a loop. Like, is there some fine print on the reverse side that means this application is actually for a job working the gates on gameday? Or does it means to equate rooting for the Cowboys with working? Either way, we’re on high alert.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSJERRY JONESNFLNFL PLAYOFFS

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP