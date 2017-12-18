ESPNU

John Skipper’s resignation as president of ESPN on Monday morning was a shocking announcement in the sports media world. Skipper, who had been at ESPN since 1997 and served as president since 2012, announced he was battling a substance abuse problem and would be stepping down, effective immediately.

The decision was not something that was known internally to be coming and, because of that, there were a number of ESPN employees as well as former employees that took to social media to react to the news in shock and wish Skipper the best as he tries to battle through his addiction.

The most emotional and heartfelt of those responses came from Dan Le Batard, who was on air on ESPN Radio and ESPNU when the email of Skipper’s resignation came through. Le Batard read through the email, fighting back tears, and then went on to explain why he was so emotional about Skipper leaving in what is one of the more honest moments of sports radio you will see.