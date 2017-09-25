Getty Image

Christmas came in September when various reports placed the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in Las Vegas on December 30th, but alas, they aren’t true. Or at least, Dana White is saying they aren’t true to random Twitter commenters. You can see him shooting down the hopes and dreams of fans that want to see possibly the most interesting trilogy since Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture were on top of the MMA world right here:

Not true AT ALL — Dana White (@danawhite) September 24, 2017

What MMA fans know, when it comes to the UFC president, is that whenever he claims that something isn’t happening, it usually is, or will happen. Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

After Jon Jones was pulled from UFC 200 at the last minute due to a failed drug test, Dana White said: “I would never take the risk of headlining a show with Jon Jones again.” Jon Jones headlined UFC 214.

Here’s Dana White saying women will never fight in the UFC. They do.