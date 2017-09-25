Dana White Shoots Down The Diaz-McGregor 3 Rumor, Which Gives It An 80 Percent Chance Of Being True

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
09.24.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Christmas came in September when various reports placed the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in Las Vegas on December 30th, but alas, they aren’t true. Or at least, Dana White is saying they aren’t true to random Twitter commenters. You can see him shooting down the hopes and dreams of fans that want to see possibly the most interesting trilogy since Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture were on top of the MMA world right here:

What MMA fans know, when it comes to the UFC president, is that whenever he claims that something isn’t happening, it usually is, or will happen. Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

  • Here’s Dana White saying women will never fight in the UFC. They do.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMMANATE DIAZUFC

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP