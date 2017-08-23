Getty Image

The reports that Jon Jones tested positive for steroids shocked many around the MMA world and comes on the heels of his return from a 1-year suspension for another banned substance that he claimed was a male enhancement drug. As reported earlier, the latest failed test could earn Jones a 4-year suspension from UFC and could even jeopardize his once-bright future in the sport. This was made clear by Dana White following the latest Tuesday Night Contender Series, with the UFC head saying that discussions were underway to have Jones move up to heavyweight and take on current champion Stipe Miocic.

Dana White says before the news broke they were working on Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones for the heavyweight championship in Detroit. Wow. pic.twitter.com/vGVn3hJUwc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 23, 2017

The fight likely would’ve happened at UFC 218 on December 2nd, but now Jones’ future is uncertain and another potential main event has to be scuttled. This also tosses any potential return for Brock Lesnar up in the air, as the current WWE Universal champ was rumored to be up for a UFC return with a possible matchup with Jones.