Claims made by former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi against Conor McGregor continue to highlight the ongoing frenzy surrounding the upcoming superfight between the UFC star and Floyd Mayweather. In fact, they’ve gotten to the point where other sparring partners are refuting the claims and now Dana White has put out video of the sessions in an attempt to put the debate to rest.

For Malignaggi, he claims that he was exploited by McGregor’s camp after photographs were released that showed the former champion being beaten and knocked down by McGregor during their sessions. He also claimed that the alleged knockdown was actually a “pushdown” by McGregor, asking for the full video to be released. After a week of comments and speculation, Dana White finally delivered some video early Saturday morning that showed two different angles of the knockdown:

Here is the video everyone wanted to see of Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/GfFP3SKsye — Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017

White also posted a second video of the sparring session to support McGregor’s skill as a boxer, with the UFC star landing a monstrous left hand that seemed to seal the deal for some folks online: