Claims made by former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi against Conor McGregor continue to highlight the ongoing frenzy surrounding the upcoming superfight between the UFC star and Floyd Mayweather. In fact, they’ve gotten to the point where other sparring partners are refuting the claims and now Dana White has put out video of the sessions in an attempt to put the debate to rest.
For Malignaggi, he claims that he was exploited by McGregor’s camp after photographs were released that showed the former champion being beaten and knocked down by McGregor during their sessions. He also claimed that the alleged knockdown was actually a “pushdown” by McGregor, asking for the full video to be released. After a week of comments and speculation, Dana White finally delivered some video early Saturday morning that showed two different angles of the knockdown:
Here is the video everyone wanted to see of Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/GfFP3SKsye
— Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017
White also posted a second video of the sparring session to support McGregor’s skill as a boxer, with the UFC star landing a monstrous left hand that seemed to seal the deal for some folks online:
For all the people who think @TheNotoriousMMA can’t box. This is gonna be a FIGHT! Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF/WBA World Champion. pic.twitter.com/CcTkFq0fhr
— Dana White (@danawhite) August 12, 2017
so…at this point I’m gonna be very disappointed if McGregor doesn’t come to the ring, Brian Setzer in tow belting out Danny Boy
I can wait until Conor forgets where he is, lands a kick to Mayweathers head and the arena riots. McGregor will end up being beaten about the head with a 90s style Zack Morris cell phone by the mob
The Malignanni fall looked like some clumsiness and lack of ring fitness to me, but it really tells you very little about how he would fare against Floyd.
I’m not a fan of either fighter so I would enjoy the rare simultaneous double knockout. OTOH, I hate MMA so seeing Floyd pound Conor into the canvas would be kind of sweet.
I love how he’s into this fight. I just hope he can live into what he says. Btw, Off topic. Does anyone else feels conor’s gorilla tattoo is awesome? I’m not a fan of his or anything but I think that gorilla looks cool lol.
Clever girl…
