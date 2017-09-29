Everyone Tore Into Bears LB Danny Trevathan After An Illegal Hit Injured Packers Receiver Davante Adams

#Green Bay Packers #NFL
09.28.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

A scary moment occurred during Thursday night’s game between Green Bay and Chicago. Packers receiver Davante Adams caught a pass from Aaron Rodgers and looked like he was going to be wrapped up. But instead of going down easily, he put up a fight and tried to gain an extra yard or two.

For some reason, Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan decided to get in on the play. He lowered his helmet and hit Parker’s face mask with the top of his head. It was indisputably an illegal hit, one which left Adams motionless on the field. Here is a video of the hit, with the disclaimer that it’s really hard to watch.

Jim Nantz’s voice as he saw the replay, along with the analysis from Tony Romo that chastised Trevathan, sums up just how ugly this hit was. As you can kind of see in the video, Adams’ mouthguard straight up went flying into the air, and a closer look shows that a tooth might have gone flying, too.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Bay Packers#NFL
TAGSCHICAGO BEARSDanny TrevathanDavante AdamsGREEN BAY PACKERSNFL

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP