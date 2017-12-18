Getty Image

Veteran NFL running back Darren McFadden has made millions of dollars throughout the course of his career. Like most professional athletes with pockets as deep as McFadden’s, he trusted a financial planner and various business associates to handle his funds.

Unfortunately for McFadden, the relationship with his financial team has ended in the most staggering way possible. ESPN filed a report in 2016 detailing an investment strategy gone wrong that ultimately cost McFadden a $3 million investment in bitcoin that now would be worth an obscene amount of money. According to ESPN, McFadden filed suit against his former business manager, Michael Vick (no, not the quarterback Michael Vick) and ten other members of the financial team for what they called “misappropriated and mishandled money throughout his NFL career.”

Fast forward one year, and the failed investment seems even more painful for McFadden. The rise of bitcoin has created hundreds, if not thousands of new millionaires over the last year. On December 18th, 2016, one bitcoin would have cost you roughly $790. One year later, as of December 18th, 2017, the price of one bitcoin is an astronomical $18,800. You can see how an early investment in bitcoin could result in someone becoming very, very wealthy, and the amount McFadden missed out on because his manager never actually invested his money is absolutely staggering.