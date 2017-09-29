The Thursday Night Football game between the Packers and Bears was a blowout, with Green Bay rolling to a 35-14 win, but the talk after the game was about a disgusting helmet-to-helmet hit by Danny Trevathan that knocked Davante Adams out and left him motionless on the field.
The hit happened while Adams was being stood up by a Bears defender and Trevathan dropped the crown of his helmet and hit Adams in the facemask, causing his mouthpiece and possibly a tooth to fly through the air. Adams collapsed to the ground and players from both teams immediately called to the sidelines for medical personnel to rush to his aid.
