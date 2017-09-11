David Johnson’s Wrist Injury Could Force The Cardinals To Put Him On Injured Reserve

#Fantasy Football #NFL
09.11.17 21 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

When running back David Johnson left the Cardinals’ season opener against the Lions on Sunday afternoon with a wrist injury and did not return, Arizona fans and Johnson’s fantasy owners all feared that their 2017 season might have gone down with him.

Johnson’s x-rays came back negative, but the wrist sprain still could keep him out for an extended period. On Sunday night, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that the MRI results on Monday would determine whether he’d be out for a few weeks or closer to half the season. While the official results have yet to be disclosed and the Cardinals and Johnson seek more opinions on the injury, Ian Rapaport of NFL Network reports that the results weren’t good and he could be a candidate to go on injured reserve.

TOPICS#Fantasy Football#NFL
TAGSARIZONA CARDINALSDavid JohnsonFANTASY FOOTBALLNFL

