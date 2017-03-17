Ranking The Best Playoff Baseball Moments Of All-Time

03.17.17 49 mins ago

David Ortiz needs to be on television now that his baseball career has come to an end. Between the fact that he possesses a wonderful mind for the game and the fact that his personality is infectious, we need Big Papi on television as frequently as possible.

This is a good start. Ortiz appeared in a television spot for the film Life, which comes out next week. The film’s usual ad features Ariyon Bakare doing something to a sample of what is believed to be extraterrestrial life while a crew on the International Space Station surrounds him. In this spot, Bakare is learning about life after baseball by “studying” Ortiz, who is chilling out on a recliner and munching on cheese doodles like he’s Stephen A. Smith.

