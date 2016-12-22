Getty Image

When David Villa was named the MLS MVP earlier this month, the New York City Football Club forward proclaimed that it was one of the “best days” of his career.

For most athletes, that means a lot. For Villa – who had a prolific club and international career which included winning the Champions League with Barcelona and a World Cup with Spain – it’s extra impressive. It’s especially noteworthy because Villa became the latest in a long line of big-name stars who came from overseas to play and didn’t just view MLS as a league to come to retire.

As NYCFC’s captain and one of its Designated Players – a distinction which means that the club can pay him whatever it wants with only $350,000 counting against the salary cap – Villa has become one of the faces of the league. We recently caught up with Spain’s all-time leading goalscorer to talk about playing soccer in America, MLS’ perception as a “retirement league,” why being named league MVP was such a huge honor, and what he’s doing with MISSION.

(Note: the interview has been lightly edited)

Bill DiFilippo: Prior to coming to New York, your entire career was spent in Spain, save for a short loan deal in Australia. Before we even discuss football, were there any challenges with transitioning from life in Spain to life in New York, especially considering you have three children?

David Villa: No, I tried to live the life and play soccer, whether it was in the country or the city. I’m a guy who felt lucky because I changed my country for a very good city like New York, a very good league like MLS, a very good team like NYCFC. So, we are happy to have a change living here, me and my family, and we hope to continue to love it.