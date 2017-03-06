Deion Sanders Once Walked Out On A Team Before The NFL Draft

Getty Image

Deion Sanders‘ NFL Combine performance is legendary. The Florida State standout ran the 40-yard dash twice and then ran out of the stadium and left. That’s a real thing that happened, and to this day it’s the best NFL Combine story of all-time.

“Deion gets up to the line and runs his first 40 and everyone has him at 4.3. We figured he was done. He gets up and runs another one, and he runs even faster,” Panthers GM Dave Gettleman, who was a scout for the Bills at the time, told Sports Illustrated. “Some people had him at 4.25 [officially a 4.27]. And the funniest damn thing about it was he finishes the 40, continues to run, waves to everybody, goes right through the tunnel and we don’t see him again. We all got up and gave him a standing ovation because so many of those guys wouldn’t run.”