Dennis Rodman Explains How Trump Can Work With His Karaoke Buddy Kim Jong-Un To Ease International Tensions

#NBA
09.06.17 33 mins ago

As tensions rise around North Korea’s escalating tests of weapons of mass destruction, Donald Trump has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s aggressions head-on, promising to deliver “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Trump’s words have rattled U.S. allies as the North Korean regime continues to send intercontinental ballistic missiles into the waters off the coast of Japan, and a recent boast from North Korea stating their acquisition of hydrogen bomb capabilities has the entire world concerned. But one man has a plan — five-time NBA champion and rebounder supreme Dennis Rodman.

Rodman has been increasingly buddy-buddy with Kim Jong-un, someone who he goes on and on about singing karaoke with, and now, since Rodman has a relationship with both Donald Trump (his old The Apprentice boss) and Kim, he wants the world to know that North Korea’s dictator is a normal guy, and Trump just needs to pick up the phone. That will settle things right down.

“I understand how he’s a dictator to his people and he tries to be a madman, but I’ve never seen anything like this in the world. Every time I see him, he’s always calm, he’s always smiling, especially when he’s with family,” Rodman said.

Now, Rodman’s take is worth paying attention to because it seems like he knows Kim better than anyone. They do a lot of cool things together.

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSDENNIS RODMANkim jong unNBANORTH KOREA

