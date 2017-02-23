Getty Image

The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, NBA All-Star has come and gone, and unless you’re in full-on Draft mode, we don’t have a lick of football for the next few months. And yet, it’s still as great a time a year as ever to be a sports fan. Spring Training is right around the corner, March Madness will consume our souls, the NBA playoff race is heating up, and of course there’s always Daytona.

The Daytona 500 is unique compared to other sporting events, as it’s like having the NBA’s Christmas Day games as the first day of the regular season. Not only is it the official kickoff to the Monster Energy Cup Series, but it’s also the biggest race of the year. Every driver you talk to gets excited to talk about Daytona. They all have their favorite memories of watching the race growing up. And they all want to win this one a little bit more than any of the others.

The race starts at Daytona International Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, and begins what will be a grueling schedule for teams. If they’re lucky enough to make it into the Chase, they’ll be driving straight through November. One driver who has the Cup on his mind is Denny Hamlin as he tries to capture a second straight Daytona 500 victory. Hamlin, who drives the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, won by a whopping .01 seconds over Martin Truex Jr. in 2016, and didn’t even know he won after he crossed the finish line.

UPROXX Sports got the chance to ask Hamlin a few questions about the glory of Daytona, how to watch it for the first time, and why Daytona Day is such a big deal.