The Broncos And Brandon Marshall Trolled Raider Nation Hard After Oakland’s Playoff Loss

#Super Bowl LI
01.08.17 4 mins ago

Getty Image

Things didn’t go so well for the Raiders on Saturday. Forced to play rookie quarterback Connor Cook in their first playoff game in 14 years, the game started poorly for Oakland thanks to a freakish interception by Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney and it was all downhill from there.

The final ended up being 27-14 in favor of the home Texans, ending what was once a very promising season for the Raiders. That fact wasn’t enough to please one of Oakland’s biggest rivals, though, as the Denver Broncos took to Twitter to rub it in.

First, there was this from the official team account:

