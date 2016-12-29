Derek Carr Was Mic’d Up And You Can Hear Him Yelling ‘It’s Broke’ Immediately After Going Down

12.29.16 2 hours ago

It’s still kind of unfathomable that the Oakland Raiders will be without Derek Carr in the playoffs due to a broken leg. Carr established himself as one of the league’s best quarterbacks and may have already staked his claim as the most important player in franchise history, but in the blink of an eye, his season came to an end in Week 16.

Carr just happened to be mic’d up during this past Saturday’s game against the Colts, which gave us the opportunity to hear how he reacted when he suffered the injury. The play happens at the 3:23 mark of the video, and right after Carr got taken to the ground, he repeatedly says “it’s broke” to his teammates. From there, Carr got carried off the field, but not until he reassured all of his teammates that he loved them and told his replacement, Matt McGloin, to “finish it off.”

