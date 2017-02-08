Derek Carr Was Trolled Hard By His Own Teammate For Looking Like The Mean ‘Toy Story’ Kid

02.08.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Derek Carr is recovering from a broken fibula, which cut a tremendous season short and left the Raiders without their star quarterback for the team’s first playoff game since 2002.

Carr may be in injury rehab, but that didn’t keep his teammate Kelechi Osemele from roasting him on Twitter by comparing him to the mean kid from “Toy Story.”

This is a hilarious tweet and you have to admit that it’s a bit terrifying how close the images are. Raiders running back Latavius Murray found the picture funny and got himself involved in the Twitter roasting session.

TAGSDEREK CARROAKLAND RAIDERS

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 1 day ago 14 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP