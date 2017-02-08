Getty Image

Derek Carr is recovering from a broken fibula, which cut a tremendous season short and left the Raiders without their star quarterback for the team’s first playoff game since 2002.

Carr may be in injury rehab, but that didn’t keep his teammate Kelechi Osemele from roasting him on Twitter by comparing him to the mean kid from “Toy Story.”

This is a hilarious tweet and you have to admit that it’s a bit terrifying how close the images are. Raiders running back Latavius Murray found the picture funny and got himself involved in the Twitter roasting session.