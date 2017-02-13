Derek And Hannah Jeter Announced That They Are Going To Be Parents

Like any good publisher of content, Derek Jeter allowed his wife, Hannah, to write 1,000 words on The Players Tribune about how great he is while also announcing the couple are expecting their first child.
That piece of information is buried at the bottom of this thing after anecdotes about their competing levels of fame, how she has totally never heard of him before they met and how she was “reconciling” him having so many adoring fans. Unlike Jeter at shortstop, this piece was very wide-ranging.
As for the baby stuff:
He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see.) He’ll say when he calls me during the day:
“So, how are you and so-and-so doing?”
“That’s not the name yet, sweetie.”
Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.
Don’t label the gender before it has a chance to decide for itself! Okay I don’t believe that crap but I only say that so they’ll name the little girl “Peter Jeter”.