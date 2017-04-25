Derek Jeter And Jeb Bush Are Purchasing The Miami Marlins

#Jeb Bush #MLB
04.25.17 3 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Siri, show me two people overrated in their fields that have always been surrounded and propped up by more talented people spending their money on something you can’t believe still exists.

That’s right — retired Yankees shortstop and failed Presidential candidate Jeb Bush are set to become to the new majority owners of the Miami Marlins, a real live professional baseball team. We first heard about this possibility last week, and now it’s an actual, true thing. This seems like an excellent opportunity for the scoreboard operator in Marlins Park to tweak the sign that gets fans to cheer to read, “PLEASE CLAP!”

While the range of Jeter as a shortstop was widely accepted as minimal, the range on the winning bid remains unknown.

Jeter earned nearly $300 million as an above-average slap hitter on loaded Yankees teams throughout his career while Jeb! is wealthy because of his family name, so they surely had enough money to waste on a baseball team no one cares about. Jeter has talked in the past about wanting to own a team. From The Daily News:

“I’ve made it very clear of ownership aspirations at some point. Who knows when that is, who knows if you get the opportunity. I hope I do,” Jeter said in December.

Will owning a team and being a prominent sports blogger represent a conflict of interest? Will The Players Tribune still be able to write honest piece about what Marlins players would tell their younger selves? The world of sports journalism should soon find out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeb Bush#MLB
TAGSDEREK JETERJeb BushMIAMI MARLINSMLBoverrated

First 100 Days

Senate Democrats Trolled The White House Summary Of Trump’s First 100 Days With Red-Ink Revisions

Senate Democrats Trolled The White House Summary Of Trump’s First 100 Days With Red-Ink Revisions

04.25.17 1 hour ago
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 8 hours ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 4 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 5 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP