Derek Jeter‘s tenure as a member of a baseball team’s front office has gotten off to a rocky start. Jeter is the chief executive officer and part owner of the Miami Marlins, whose time in the organization has included trading away Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees for next to nothing, angering two of the franchise’s other young building blocks, and maybe running short on money.

So Jeter, ever the smooth customer, decided he would try an act of goodwill on Tuesday night by holding a town hall meeting with some Marlins season ticket holders. Now, you and I know that is a bad idea, but Jeter probably honestly thought it would be good for them to blow off some steam.

As it turns out, Jeter learned that angry Marlins fans can be as harsh as those dang sabermetrics folks who think “being able to go to your left to field a ground ball” is a skill shortstops should have. Chief among them was Miami’s most noticeable baseball fan, Marlins Man, who really let Jeter have it.