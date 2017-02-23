There’s A ‘Where’s Ronda Rousey’s Fine Ass At’ Dance Remix Now

UFC

Derrick Lewis caused quite a stir last week when he knocked out heavyweight Travis Browne and then asked “Where’s Ronda Rousey’s fine ass at?” during his post fight interview. For those who didn’t know, Browne and Rousey have been dating for over a year, and Lewis made call outs to Ronda a pretty big part of his pre-fight mental warfare.

With everyone (but the UFC) enjoying Lewis’ antics, he’s been keeping it up on social media, posting photoshops featuring Ronda Rousey. And now for his grand finale he has an interesting dance remix built out of all his jabs at the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion.