Ronda Rousey's Best On-Screen Moments

There’s A ‘Where’s Ronda Rousey’s Fine Ass At’ Dance Remix Now

#MMA #UFC
ryan-harkness
Contributing Writer
02.23.17

UFC

Derrick Lewis caused quite a stir last week when he knocked out heavyweight Travis Browne and then asked “Where’s Ronda Rousey’s fine ass at?” during his post fight interview. For those who didn’t know, Browne and Rousey have been dating for over a year, and Lewis made call outs to Ronda a pretty big part of his pre-fight mental warfare.

With everyone (but the UFC) enjoying Lewis’ antics, he’s been keeping it up on social media, posting photoshops featuring Ronda Rousey. And now for his grand finale he has an interesting dance remix built out of all his jabs at the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSDERRICK LEWISMMARONDA ROUSEYTRAVIS BROWNEUFC

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP