Celebrate Devin Hester’s Retirement With His Greatest Kick And Punt Returns

#NFL
12.12.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Devin Hester is the greatest punt returner of all time. Full stop.

With respect to Prime Time, Eric Metcalf, Dante Hall, Brian Westbrook, and the rest of the greats at that position, there is not really much debate to be had. Because he’s the greatest to ever do it, he belongs in the Hall of Fame. That will be a debate, but one would think the Hall of Fame is a place where you’d want to put the best player to ever play a position, even if it’s on special teams as a returner.

On Tuesday, Hester officially announced his retirement from the NFL, having not played for a team this season.

