Dez threw it. The Dallas Cowboys’ star wide receiver showed us all that he has is capable of dropping dimes on Monday night during the team’s game against Detroit. Bryant got the football on a reverse and looked like he was going to turn upfield. Of course, because Dez Bryant had the ball in his hands, the Lions’ defense bit on the reverse and started to run towards the ball.

Instead, Bryant squared up, saw Jason Witten was wide open in the end zone, and dropped a dime to the Cowboys’ tight end for the score. It was a short touchdown, and it pushed the score to 35-21 Dallas, but it was still an outstanding play call by Dallas’ offensive coaches.

And who knows? Maybe this is a play that we’ll see the Cowboys bust out sometime in the postseason. The only issue may be that the team already has Tony Romo, so if Dak Prescott isn’t throwing the ball, he’s probably the guy you want slinging it.

But as Bryant showed us on this play, he’s can throw the ball accurately if called upon. He probably won’t be under most circumstances, but teams that play the Cowboys in the playoffs should be aware that this is somewhere in the team’s playbook.