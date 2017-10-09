Twitter/@OllieConnolly

The Miami Dolphins won their second game of the season on Sunday to improve to 2-2 on the year, topping the Titans 16-10. That win could have, at least briefly, calmed concerns in Miami that things were going off the rails, but then a video of Miami’s offensive line coach, well, doing rails, was released on Facebook.

The video is of Chris Foerster snorting a white powder prior to a meeting that is most likely cocaine and professing his love to a Vegas dancer. The excuse of “it’s not actually cocaine” could technically still get played by Foerster, but he decided it would be a good idea to narrate exactly what he was doing.