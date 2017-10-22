Donald Cerrone Shows Off His Broken Nose In A Congratulatory Message To Darren Till

10.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Heading into his fight against the 15-0-1 Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 118, Donald Cerrone was on the first two-fight losing streak of his career. Till was a dangerous fighter, but a relative unknown, while Cerrone was looking to bounce back into either a welterweight title picture after a highly-successful run at 170 over the last year. He’s been losing, but at 34 years of age, Cerrone still had some gas in the tank. He’s a modern legend. But Till came out guns blazing and sent Cerrone to the mat in the first round. The notoriously busy “Cowboy” has gone winless in 2017.

At this historical low point of this career, most would have a dark cloud hanging over them, but Cerrone probably knocked back a few Budweisers, got his shattered nose straightened out, then decided to write this very cool congratulatory message to the 24-year-old Englishman that ended his night early in Poland.

