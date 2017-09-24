The NFL Today discusses The President’s comments on player protests. pic.twitter.com/6yuBVrwd5a — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

As NFL Sunday continues on, so does Donald Trump, not only doubling down but tripling down on his divisive comments about athletes around the country “disrespecting the flag and the National Anthem” without ever addressing the crux of the kneeling in the first place — the inequality and police brutality that is affecting black communities. The true motivation behind the protests continues to get muddy for some that are trying to follow along, but that’s in part due to the shifting outrage, which has been fueled by Trump’s constant commentary.

Many athletes and organizations came together today in unity to not only follow Colin Kaepernick’s lead in bringing attention to police violence, but to address Trump’s continuous incendiary comments and decisions such as pardoning former sheriff Joe Arpaio, while calling Kaepernick and other players peacefully protesting “sons of bitches.”

It’s lit a fire under a national discourse that’s long overdue, and in that way, it may be working. Slowly but surely. Still, some may not entirely get it, like Charles Barkley. The NBA great explained his take, which seemed relatively well-intentioned, but was kind of shut down by Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason.

Here’s the full transcription of the discussion between the CBS analysts: