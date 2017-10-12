Getty Image

President Donald Trump refuses to let the issue of protests during the national anthem prior to NFL games go. Despite the continued and far more pressing issues of the raging wildfires in northern California, the devastation of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and ever-escalating tension with North Korea, the president remains committed to keeping the protests front and center.

The NFL has said they will consider adjusting the current rule and figure out how to proceed in the future, and in the face of backlash and what they feel was a misunderstanding, released a joint statement with the NFLPA insisting no change had been made to the current rule.