Donald Trump Credited Himself For Keeping Colin Kaepernick Unemployed This Offseason

03.20.17 1 hour ago

Donald Trump wants to create jobs for all Americans except one NFL quarterback.

Trump spoke with glee about a report that his potential Twitter rants might be keeping NFL teams from signing Colin Kaepernick, who’s currently a free agent. Kaepernick — who took a knee during the national anthem this season in a silent protest to bring attention to police brutality against people of color — drew the ire of the “least racist person that you have ever met” at a rally held in Kentucky on Monday night.

“And you know, your San Francisco quarterback … I’m sure nobody ever heard of him,” Trump says of Kaepernick, shaking his head as the crowd begins to boo.

“I’m just reporting the news,” he continued. “There was an article today — I love to report the news and then they said I made a mistake. I said ‘no, the people reporting the news made a mistake if it’s wrong.’

From there, Trump decided to go in on Kaepernick’s lack of a job in mid-March, referencing his own impact on the former San Francisco 49ers’ signal caller’s inability to find a team.

“There was an article today reporting that NFL owners don’t want to pick him up because they don’t want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump,” he said. “Do you believe that?”

