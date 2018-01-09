Getty Image

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game took center stage in the sports world on Monday evening and, given the stakes, that wasn’t a surprise. While the NBA rolled out a full slate, Jan. 8 belonged to the college gridiron and, before kickoff, things got interesting in a hurry.

President Donald Trump made his way to Atlanta for the festivities. While he was not expected to appear on ESPN during its broadcast of the game, the president did head onto the field to be present for the national anthem.

President Trump takes the field pic.twitter.com/VJ8K5YmpTp — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) January 9, 2018

Prior to his arrival inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there were plenty of issues with fans attempting to get into the building. A number of folks blamed Trump (and the presence of the Secret Service as the primary security force) for issues with the lines.