Statement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver: “Proud of our players for taking an active role in their communities & continuing to speak out” pic.twitter.com/aq4XWhS1lo — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) September 23, 2017

Donald Trump doubled down on his hypothetical firing of NFL players he doesn’t employ for kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance by calling out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on his favorite platform, Twitter. Moments later, as the NFL beef was heating up across social media, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on behalf of the league and his players, showing support for the Golden State Warriors who were uninvited from their visit to the White House by the petulant president.

Here is Silver’s measured statement:

“I was in favor of the team visiting the White House and thought it was a rare opportunity for these players to share their views directly with the president. I am disappointed that that will not happen. More importantly, I am proud of our players taking an active role in their communities and continuing to speak out on critically important issues.”

Here is Trump’s demand that Goodell make people stand: