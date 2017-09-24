Donald Trump Fires Back At Roger Goodell, And NBA Commish Adam Silver Makes A Poignant Statement

#Donald Trump #NBA #LeBron James #NFL
09.23.17 32 mins ago

Donald Trump doubled down on his hypothetical firing of NFL players he doesn’t employ for kneeling during the Pledge of Allegiance by calling out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on his favorite platform, Twitter. Moments later, as the NFL beef was heating up across social media, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on behalf of the league and his players, showing support for the Golden State Warriors who were uninvited from their visit to the White House by the petulant president.

Here is Silver’s measured statement:

“I was in favor of the team visiting the White House and thought it was a rare opportunity for these players to share their views directly with the president. I am disappointed that that will not happen. More importantly, I am proud of our players taking an active role in their communities and continuing to speak out on critically important issues.”

Here is Trump’s demand that Goodell make people stand:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#NBA#LeBron James#NFL
TAGSdonald trumpLeBron JamesNBANFL

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 day ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP