Donald Trump‘s list of sports takes aren’t exactly revered for their accuracy. There are far more important things for most people to worry about with regards to the President of the United States, but for former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard, he better hope that Trump’s rough history of sports predictions don’t spell doom for his NFL career.

Beathard was drafted in the third round with the 104th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The signal caller had his moments under center during his college days, and there are plenty of people who think he can be a solid quarterback in the NFL, but no one is higher on Beathard than Trump was back in January of 2016. Niners Nation dug up this old quote in which Trump told a crowd in Iowa at a rally that Beathard’s NFL comparison in his eyes was Tom Brady.

“We’ve got the next Tom Brady right over here, the quarterback, he’s going to be the next Tom Brady,” Trump said, referring to then-senior-to-be Beathard. “The next Tom Brady, come on. And I know Tom, and he’s a great guy, I want to tell you.”

This quote came off of the heels of Beathard putting up some really solid stats during the Hawkeyes’ 12-2 campaign (61.6 percent completion percentage, 2,809 yards, 17 touchdowns, five interceptions). He also objectively took a bit of a step back as a senior, throwing for 1,874 yards, completing 58.6 percent of his passes, and accruing 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Now, this is a nice thing to say about Beathard, but it’s also a case of Ol’ Donald being hyperbolic while talking about something. Beathard may end up being a good quarterback, but Trump may be the only person on earth who has ever watched him play (which, it’s probably debatable whether Trump has watched Iowa play football over the last few years) and went “yup, this guy is obviously next Tom Brady.”

Anyway, NFL.com thinks Beathard’s player comparison is Texans quarterback Tom Savage, which is probably a far … safer comparison for Beathard.

