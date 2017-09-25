Week 3 of the NFL season moves forward in earnest while players across the league join Colin Kaepernick’s lead in protesting racial injustices. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is tweeting through it all, calling for the NFL to punish players that peacefully protest by kneeling during the national anthem. He even spouted his campaign catch-phrase, so you know he means business.
As the day went on, Trump retweeted a call to boycott the NFL as a Political Action Committee that was started by Trump campaign operatives began targeting ads towards his supporters, asking them to watch something patriotic instead of football on Sundays.
Nobody dies for a flag. It’s just a strip of material manufactured in China. They died for the freedom it represents. What good is respecting a symbol, when you do so by vilifying that which it represents?
Actually, most of them died trying to provide for their families and not the flag or the country.
Conservatism > Nationalism > Jingoism > Trumpism
And crosses are just pieces of wood, swastikas are just an arrangement of lines, confederate statues are just hunks of rock and metal 🤷♂️
Imagine how pissed some patriots would be to find out the flag they died/fought for has less stars than today’s flag? Dang, they got ripped off; Sad! Make my credit score great again!
