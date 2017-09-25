Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Week 3 of the NFL season moves forward in earnest while players across the league join Colin Kaepernick’s lead in protesting racial injustices. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is tweeting through it all, calling for the NFL to punish players that peacefully protest by kneeling during the national anthem. He even spouted his campaign catch-phrase, so you know he means business.

Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

As the day went on, Trump retweeted a call to boycott the NFL as a Political Action Committee that was started by Trump campaign operatives began targeting ads towards his supporters, asking them to watch something patriotic instead of football on Sundays.