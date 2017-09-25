Donald Trump Is Tweeting Through It As The NFL Continues Its Barrage Of Protests

#Donald Trump #NFL
09.24.17

Week 3 of the NFL season moves forward in earnest while players across the league join Colin Kaepernick’s lead in protesting racial injustices. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is tweeting through it all, calling for the NFL to punish players that peacefully protest by kneeling during the national anthem. He even spouted his campaign catch-phrase, so you know he means business.

As the day went on, Trump retweeted a call to boycott the NFL as a Political Action Committee that was started by Trump campaign operatives began targeting ads towards his supporters, asking them to watch something patriotic instead of football on Sundays.

