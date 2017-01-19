Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Donald Trump Has Appointed Jets Owner Woody Johnson To A Key Ambassadorship, Because Why Not

#NFL
01.19.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Donald Trump has made a large amount of his presidential appointments, and the overwhelming majority of those choices have had the two primary characteristics of being rich and white. That trend shows no signs of changing with the announcement of his choice for ambassador to the United Kingdom: New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Johnson isn’t the first owner of a professional sports team to be a major appointee of Trump’s. Vincent Viola, owner of the Florida Panthers and one-time puncher of auction employees, has been named as Secretary of the Army, pending approval hearings, and Secretary of Education appointee Betsy DeVos is married to the owner of the Orlando Magic.

Johnson is actually worth even more than Viola, having made his billions from Johnson & Johnson, and based on the way he runs the Jets, we should be worried about the security of our longstanding alliance with the UK. Donald Trump should know; back when Johnson was supporting Jeb Bush for president, Trump bagged him on Twitter (of course):

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSdonald trumpNEW YORK JETSNFLWOODY JOHNSON

