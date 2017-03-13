The World’s Saddest Sports Fight Happened On A Golf Course

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Look at these dorks. Just at look at them! What do you think they were fighting over? Owed money for John Mayer tickets? Which of the Broke Girls is hotter and would be their girlfriends in real life? Video games? It’s video games, isn’t it?

This is the saddest fight I’ve ever seen. The aggressor — who appears to be doing some sort of Louie Anderson impression throughout the entire clip — backpedals and falls down with barely any contact. He goes fetal before the first strike, but it doesn’t matter, as the second guy is less fighting and more rolling up a sleeping bag after a night of camping. Only the sleeping bag is screaming like Louie Anderson.

Just when these two appear to have settled their differences, the Louie Anderson guy that submitted himself in five seconds is making threats to the guy who rolled him around like a 1980s movie teen bully.

“Get your clubs out of my cart,” says the man with Pete Holmes’ body shape.

“Or else what?” responds the man who also looks vaguely like Pete Holmes.

“Get’em out of my cart!” says the Louie Anderson-voiced guy whilst kicking the clubs.

These leads to the taller Pete Holmes guy chasing the shorter Pete Holmes guy while he screams in fear yet yelling tough guy things. It’s a fascinating 20 seconds between two men that probably unironically own Make America Great Again hats.