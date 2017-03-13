The World’s Saddest Sports Fight Happened On A Golf Course

03.13.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Look at these dorks. Just at look at them! What do you think they were fighting over? Owed money for John Mayer tickets? Which of the Broke Girls is hotter and would be their girlfriends in real life? Video games? It’s video games, isn’t it?

This is the saddest fight I’ve ever seen. The aggressor — who appears to be doing some sort of Louie Anderson impression throughout the entire clip — backpedals and falls down with barely any contact. He goes fetal before the first strike, but it doesn’t matter, as the second guy is less fighting and more rolling up a sleeping bag after a night of camping. Only the sleeping bag is screaming like Louie Anderson.

Just when these two appear to have settled their differences, the Louie Anderson guy that submitted himself in five seconds is making threats to the guy who rolled him around like a 1980s movie teen bully.

“Get your clubs out of my cart,” says the man with Pete Holmes’ body shape.
“Or else what?” responds the man who also looks vaguely like Pete Holmes.
“Get’em out of my cart!” says the Louie Anderson-voiced guy whilst kicking the clubs.

These leads to the taller Pete Holmes guy chasing the shorter Pete Holmes guy while he screams in fear yet yelling tough guy things. It’s a fascinating 20 seconds between two men that probably unironically own Make America Great Again hats.

Around The Web

TAGSGOLFnerd fights
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP