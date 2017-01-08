Doug Baldwin Used His Butt To Bring In This Impossible Catch

scoutkennedy: Doug Baldwin makes a catch with his butt NBC NFL Playoff: Lions at Seahawks https://t.co/9JHyZu0eJZ pic.twitter.com/6IKOO2WAJo — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 8, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks spent Saturday night embarrassing the Detroit Lions en route to a 26-6 win in their NFC Wild Card game. Seattle won behind a stout performance on defense, a solid running game headed up by Thomas Rawls, and some absurd catches that (literally) turned heads.

Paul Richardson’s touchdown grab was unreal, even if there was a missed penalty. Maybe even crazier was this catch by Doug Baldwin, who used his butt to bring in a pass from Russell Wilson. It was so good that the refs actually called it an incompletion, but after Baldwin told Pete Carroll it was a catch, the Seahawks’ coach threw the challenge flag and won. It was a ridiculous grab, but unfortunately for Baldwin, it was only the second-best catch by a Seahawks receiver on the night.

While his next catch wasn’t as impressive, it was just as fun, as Baldwin took a touchdown away from one of his teammates. Wilson lobbed a ball towards Jermaine Kearse, who thought he had an easy score. That’s when Baldwin snuck in and grabbed the pass with one hand for six.