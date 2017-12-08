Drew Brees Called Thursday Night Football Unsafe After A Rash Of Saints Injuries

#Thursday Night Football #New Orleans Saints
Sports Writer
12.08.17

Getty Image

The NFL’s Thursday Night Football experiment has been the punchline of countless jokes since its inception. Let’s refrain from making any here in the interest of not piling on, but the facts are clear: The players hate Thursday Night Football. The ratings aren’t great. The games have been mostly terrible, and now you can add New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to the list of people that think running NFL football on Thursday is just a bad idea.

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-17 on Thursday night. Both the Saints and the Falcons have playoff aspirations, and while this was a huge win for the Falcons, the takeaway for the Saints was how many key players they lost to injury, and how that might impact their playoff run.

ESPN’s Mike Triplett detailed the injuries the Saints suffered on Thursday night, and they are extensive.

Star running back Alvin Kamara and Senio Kelemete suffered concussions. A.J. Klein and Kenny Vaccaro each injured their groins. Trey Hendrickson hurt his ankle and Ted Ginn Jr. hurt his leg. All left the game and never returned, while Mark Ingram, Michael Thomas, Josh Hill, David Onyemata and Marshon Lattimore were in and out of the game all night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thursday Night Football#New Orleans Saints
TAGSDREW BREESNEW ORLEANS SAINTSTHURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Best Of 2017

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 hours ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 7 hours ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 7 hours ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 9 hours ago
All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Country Albums Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.07.17 1 day ago
All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Pop Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.07.17 1 day ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP