Getty Image

The NFL’s Thursday Night Football experiment has been the punchline of countless jokes since its inception. Let’s refrain from making any here in the interest of not piling on, but the facts are clear: The players hate Thursday Night Football. The ratings aren’t great. The games have been mostly terrible, and now you can add New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to the list of people that think running NFL football on Thursday is just a bad idea.

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-17 on Thursday night. Both the Saints and the Falcons have playoff aspirations, and while this was a huge win for the Falcons, the takeaway for the Saints was how many key players they lost to injury, and how that might impact their playoff run.

ESPN’s Mike Triplett detailed the injuries the Saints suffered on Thursday night, and they are extensive.

Star running back Alvin Kamara and Senio Kelemete suffered concussions. A.J. Klein and Kenny Vaccaro each injured their groins. Trey Hendrickson hurt his ankle and Ted Ginn Jr. hurt his leg. All left the game and never returned, while Mark Ingram, Michael Thomas, Josh Hill, David Onyemata and Marshon Lattimore were in and out of the game all night.