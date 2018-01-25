EA Sports

Usually, it’s a leap in hardware generations that produces a sports gaming experience that propels forward expectations of what’s possible. Madden 2001‘s first appearance on the PS2, comes to mind. Or Fight Night 2004. EA UFC 3‘s completely revamped striking system, deep into a console cycle, is one of those tectonic shifts. With it, EA’s latest MMA game enters the GOAT conversation.

The history of MMA games has been full of side steps and start-overs. It finally feels like we’re ready to move forward, with the cumulative of THQ’s three games, EA MMA, the Fight Night series and EA’s previous two UFC entries leading up to the release of EA UFC 3. We’re finally almost there, the next level.

In the cage, UFC 3 does almost everything right. No game has ever captured the likenesses or intricacies of the sport better. In UFC 3, Carlos Condit isn’t just a “striker” with Carlos Condit moves and skin — the posture, logic, and in-Octagon tendencies of fighters are a huge jump forward for combat sports game AI and user control. It’s going to be hard to go back. Now everything else is just Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.

The change in combat comes from EA’s Real Motion technology, which has already been seen in Madden and a few other games at this point, but seems truly in the spotlight here. In Madden, you can appreciate RPM when it comes to the tackling animations and the more realistic holes it generates in the running game, but that feels like a zoomed out view of the tech. With two fighters in the cage, its changes to how a gamer approaches a fight at a molecular level.