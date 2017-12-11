The Eagles Confirmed Carson Wentz Is Out For The Season With A Torn ACL

#Philadelphia Eagles #NFL
12.11.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

When Carson Wentz left Sunday’s win over the Rams late in the third quarter with a knee injury and was announced out for the remainder of the game, Eagles fans immediately became concerned for the worst. Sadly, as reports rolled in after the game, those concerns were legitimized and on Monday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the worst, announcing Wentz was done for the season after tearing his ACL.

Wentz went down after diving into the end zone on a scramble that was ultimately negated for a holding call. He stayed in the game and threw a touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal just a few plays later, but would not return to the game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Eagles#NFL
TAGScarson wentzNFLPHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Best Of 2017

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 3 hours ago 2 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 5 hours ago 12 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

Uproxx Publisher Jarret Myer’s Favorite Albums Of 2017

12.08.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP