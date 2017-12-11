Getty Image

When Carson Wentz left Sunday’s win over the Rams late in the third quarter with a knee injury and was announced out for the remainder of the game, Eagles fans immediately became concerned for the worst. Sadly, as reports rolled in after the game, those concerns were legitimized and on Monday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed the worst, announcing Wentz was done for the season after tearing his ACL.

#Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has a torn ACL. He’s out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2017

Wentz went down after diving into the end zone on a scramble that was ultimately negated for a holding call. He stayed in the game and threw a touchdown pass on 4th-and-goal just a few plays later, but would not return to the game.