Eddie Lacy‘s struggles with keeping his weight down are well documented. Lacy, who signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks earlier this week, has had issues keeping his weight under control. He’s tried things like P90X, but the former Packers running back can never seem to keep his weight down, as evidenced by the fact that he reportedly clocked in at just under 270 pounds for one team earlier this week.

Eddie Lacy weighed in at 267 for one team this week, according to @BobMcGinn. That's just above Nick Perry's listed weight. — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) March 14, 2017

The the Seahawks, which are never opposed to doing things a little unconventionally, had an idea. They decided to put weight incentives into Lacy’s contract, and no matter who you ask, he stands to make a ton of money. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia wrote that Lacy’s deal included $385,000 in a bonus tied to his weight.

Lacy’s one-year contract with the Seahawks includes a $385,000 bonus that is tied to his weight, a league source told ESPN. It is unclear what weight Lacy needs to maintain in order to earn the bonus, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that he’d like to see the former Green Bay Packers running back play in the 240s.



On Thursday, ESPN’s Field Yates was able to expand on this a little. Yates reported that Lacy would earn $55,000 a month for each weight goal, should he reach them.

Eddie Lacy's weight incentives breakdown ($55k for each month achieved)

May: 255 lbs

June & August: 250 lbs

September-December: 245 lbs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2017

If he is indeed coming in at 267, he needs to drop 12 pounds between now and May. From there, he needs to lose five pounds over a few months twice to earn the rest of the money. Lacy has been able to shed weight in the past – he looked really good after a month or so of P90X last year – so hopefully he’s able to keep his weight down and get paid some more this offseason.