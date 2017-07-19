Getty Image

Emmanuel Sanders has only been in the NFL since 2010, and he’s already won a Super Bowl ring and been to the Pro Bowl twice. Not too shabby. The Texas native was nice enough to talk to us last week at an adidas event at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, where some of the nation’s elite high school players competed in a 7 vs. 7 tournament as NFL players looked on and provided commentary.

Since Sanders spends so much time talking about football, and was bombarded with questions about his craft from admiring student athletes, we wanted to make sure to talk to him about anything but the NFL.

UPROXX: I want to know what hobbies you’ve got when you’re not playing football.

Emmanuel Sanders: What hobbies I got?

Yeah.

Just working out. Right now, these days, working out, and enjoying time with my family, and my friends. I used to have a golf addiction, but I don’t have that anymore. Really, just this. Just hanging out, working out, and enjoying time with family, and friends. Those are my hobbies.

You had a golf addiction?

I did. Two years ago, I did, but I don’t have it no more, man. Ever since I had my son, it’s hard to find time to play golf.