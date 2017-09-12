



Emmitt Smith retired as the leading rusher in the history of the NFL after the 2004 season and that is still a mark that he holds to this day. The former Dallas Cowboys (and Arizona Cardinals) running back compiled 18,355 rushing yards and more than 21,000 total yards from scrimmage over a Hall of Fame career and, in short, no one questions that he was an absolutely tremendous player.

Smith’s son, EJ, might not become that kind of impact player but he certainly has some skills to display and he looks to be pretty promising and electric with the ball in his hands. First, the younger Smith was captured hurdling a defender and, even in an informal setting, the burst is quite clear.

Then, EJ Smith followed up that impressive highlight with a big-time performance on the field this week as a member of the Jesuit High School football squad. The Dallas Morning News brings word that the sophomore running back (and wide receiver) scored four combined touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in a showdown with a top-tier team in DeSoto and Smith compiled more than 130 total yards in the performance.



It is certainly worth noting that high school numbers for top-flight prospects often resemble a video game and there isn’t too much to take away from this. Still, it was an impressive debut for the (very) young high school prospect and it seems likely that his star will continue to rise given his tremendous bloodlines and apparent level of talent.

EJ Smith won’t even hit the college level for a couple of years but, with recruiting attention the way it is in today’s landscape, we’ll likely be hearing from him again soon.