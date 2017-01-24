Erin Andrews Reveals She Was Battling Cancer Through The 2016 NFL Season

01.24.17

Erin Andrews will be on the sideline reporting for Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons, a position in which she’s become familiar to millions of Americans. Many may finally be able to see her on TV without immediately associating her with the stalking case that made her a household name in one of the worst ways imaginable. But her trials weren’t confined to the courtroom; in an interview with MMQB, Andrews revealed that she battled cervical cancer during the fall of last year.

Andrews told Emily Kaplan for the feature that the cancer required two surgeries, and she didn’t have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation. Cancer is still a terrifying ordeal, one that seems especially unfair in the wake of an already traumatic period in Andrews’ life. She was unwilling to let one more distraction come between her and her job, however, so she worked through the illness.

On a Thursday night, two days after the surgery, Andrews was on a red-eye from L.A. to Green Bay. She filmed a feature with Packers wideout Jordy Nelson on Friday morning.

“Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let’s just say the doctor didn’t recommend that,” Andrews says. “But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew.”

It’s an impressive display of resolve that echoes in a small way how Craig Sager stubbornly kept working through leukemia treatments, and thankfully, Andrews’ story has a happier ending.

