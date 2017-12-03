Getty Image

There was an air of awkwardness around Saturday afternoon’s AAC Championship Game between Central Florida and Memphis. This doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with the mid-game announcement that Scott Frost had accepted the head coaching job at Nebraska, but rather, it has to do with the person who broke that news.

The internet learned of Frost’s departure during the fourth quarter of the game thanks to a tweet by longtime college football reporter Brett McMurphy. Currently, McMurphy is unemployed, as he was one of the many notable names who were let go during ESPN’s layoffs from earlier this year.

But in a rather awkward moment, Steve Levy forgot this was the case. Levy, a longtime ESPNer who is most notable for hosting SportsCenter, slipped up and said that McMurphy still worked for the network.