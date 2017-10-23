ESPN Canceled Their ‘Barstool Van Talk’ Show After One Episode

ESPN

When ESPN announced PFT Commenter and Barstool Big Cat were getting their own weekly late night TV show on ESPN2, it surprised many considering the once adversarial nature of ESPN and Barstool Sports. However, in recent months there had been an obvious change as more and more ESPN personalities were popping up on Pardon My Take and other Barstool properties.

So, last week, Barstool Van Talk debuted on ESPN2 to moderate ratings of 88,000 (not bad for 1 a.m. ET), but also to a great deal of controversy. The biggest point of contention came from ESPN’s own Sam Ponder, who was very upset to see Barstool represented on ESPN after sexist remarks made about her in both a column on the Barstool website and comments made by founder Dave Portnoy on a podcast.

While she originally was upset thinking Big Cat was directly responsible for the comments, she stood by her outrage saying you can’t separate the two. There were plenty that ripped ESPN for partnering with the site that has had issues with misogynistic and other problematic content in the past, and on Monday, the company announced they were canceling the show after one episode due to those complaints.