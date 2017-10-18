Getty Image

ESPN’s last month or so, namely with how it handled the suspension of Jemele Hill, has been rather controversial. The network has tried to “embrace debate” and have a diverse set of voices from all different backgrounds to power its editorial voice, but as Bill Simmons pointed out in his column about the Hill saga, it is kind of hard to “stick to sports” when the line between sports and politics is getting blurred as it is in 2017.

As it turns out, the concept of “sticking to sports” is one that folks who represent on-air talent think is a good idea. This is mainly because ESPN’s social media policy isn’t exactly clear on what people should do.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, agents want their clients to err on the side of never tweet.