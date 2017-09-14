ESPN

Two days after making comments on Twitter in which she referred to Donald Trump as a “bigot” and a “white supremacist,” ESPN SportsCenter host Jemele Hill remains the hottest topic of conversation in the sports world (and really beyond).

Here tweets became fodder for the ESPN critics that have long complained of the company’s left-leaning ways, and, despite ESPN’s statement on the matter, the White House even went so far as to respond and call for Hill’s firing. While there have been plenty to criticize Hill and ESPN, there have been just as many to offer support to her, including a number of her ESPN colleagues, as well as athletes like Dwyane Wade and Colin Kaepernick.

Late Wednesday night, as discussion about her comments continued, Hill took to Twitter again to release an official statement and clarify that while she stood behind her statement as her own personal beliefs, she regrets if they had a negative effect on how ESPN was viewed.