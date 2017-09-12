ESPN Released A Statement Following Jemele Hill’s Twitter Tirade About ‘Bigot’ Donald Trump

#ESPN
09.12.17 2 hours ago 6 Comments

ESPN

ESPN has long tried its best to keep its personalities from voicing overt political opinions on their airwaves or via social media, but in recent years their efforts to have employees “stick to sports” has come undone. As this has happened, the sports media giant has dealt with backlash from those who feel a political slant or agenda has become more and more prevalent on ESPN programming and from ESPN’s personalities.

This has been the sole focus of the company’s biggest critic, Clay Travis, and there are plenty who have followed his lead in pointing to a decline in ratings and subscriptions to ESPN becoming more politicized, rather than noting the general decline of the cable TV bundle and the rise of web streaming services and the effect that has on advertising dollars.

Those criticisms often lead to ESPN being quick to release a statement when a personality takes to Twitter to voice political opinions. That’s what happened on Tuesday, as ESPN responded to a lengthy Twitter tirade from SportsCenter host Jemele Hill regarding Donald Trump and his ties to white supremacy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNjemele hill

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 8 hours ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 5 days ago 14 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP