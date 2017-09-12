ESPN has long tried its best to keep its personalities from voicing overt political opinions on their airwaves or via social media, but in recent years their efforts to have employees “stick to sports” has come undone. As this has happened, the sports media giant has dealt with backlash from those who feel a political slant or agenda has become more and more prevalent on ESPN programming and from ESPN’s personalities.
This has been the sole focus of the company’s biggest critic, Clay Travis, and there are plenty who have followed his lead in pointing to a decline in ratings and subscriptions to ESPN becoming more politicized, rather than noting the general decline of the cable TV bundle and the rise of web streaming services and the effect that has on advertising dollars.
Those criticisms often lead to ESPN being quick to release a statement when a personality takes to Twitter to voice political opinions. That’s what happened on Tuesday, as ESPN responded to a lengthy Twitter tirade from SportsCenter host Jemele Hill regarding Donald Trump and his ties to white supremacy.
Fawk U!!!! Fired!!!
I’m torn on whether Trump is a “white supremacist ” mainly because there are different connotations of the phrase. In terms of he thinks white people are better than everyone else, of course he thinks that. But when I hear “white supremacist” I think of people that are openly and proudly subjugating other races and I don’t think he’s there yet
It’s still white supremacy. It’s just the difference between overt and covert. And at least with overt racism the holder of the opinion is being honest about what he is. Also, I think most people have racial prejudices; the best of us try to recognize them and challenge ourselves to grow past them — not always successfully, but ongoing. The worst of us settle in and accept that status as a truth.
I sure am going to miss her.
Yeah, I’m sure ESPN really gave her a stern talking to. Pffft. She probably just read about it via twitter.
Yeah, web based services are partly to blame for ESPN’s decline. But ESPN tried to get into the same area as CNN, MSNBC, and FoxNews by creating stories instead of sticking to the shit that people used to watch ESPN as an escape from all that other shit–SPORTS.
Bashing deflategate into our skulls and everything Kaeperknee did more to kill the viewership than Bayless or Smith buttfucking live ever would.
I watch games on espn. But I haven’t watched sportscenter regularly in years. And I won’t. Though I still like PTI since they actually TALK ABOUT SPORTS and not politics.
Most of what she wrote is spot on, particularly about the height of white privilege being able to ignore all of the racist crap. I don’t think Trump is a white supremacist or anything though, just an ignorant buffoon obsessed with himself.