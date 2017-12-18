Getty Image

ESPN, which has seen as many major shakeups and layoffs as any major media company this year, announced even more stunning news on Monday morning when president John Skipper resigned, effective immediately.

Skipper, who has been president of ESPN since 2012 and recently signed an extension through 2021, cited an ongoing battle with substance abuse as the reason he would be stepping down immediately in what came as a shock to most everyone in the industry, inside and outside ESPN’s walls. Skipper is highly regarded among those at ESPN, even after so many different rounds of layoffs at the company, and there were many that had emotional reactions to his resignation.

A number of current and former ESPN employees took to Twitter to send their support to Skipper as he battles his issues with substance addiction and tries to better himself. The overwhelming sentiment from those that worked for Skipper was that he was a fantastic boss and, in something that’s often rare for someone in such a position, incredibly approachable for those at the company. TV personalities, writers, editors, and producers all offered up their best wishes to Skipper, along with an occasional personal anecdote about their relationship with their now former boss at ESPN.